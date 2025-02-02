Tether (USDT) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001007 BTC on major exchanges. Tether has a market cap of $139.37 billion and approximately $98.59 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tether has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,128.39 or 0.99822951 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98,860.96 or 0.99553641 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 142,572,893,902 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,404,246,308 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
