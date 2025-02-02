Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Short Interest Update

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 445,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBI traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.95. 369,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,022. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $91.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.05 and a 200 day moving average of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.36. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,006 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.99 per share, with a total value of $42,105.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,050.01. This represents a 1.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,402 shares of company stock valued at $213,837. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Stories

