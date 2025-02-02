The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Price Target to $15.00

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

WOLF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.86.

WOLF stock opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.48. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $779.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.20). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 60.94% and a negative net margin of 125.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak purchased 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $29,921.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,671.04. This represents a 23.79 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,332.96. This represents a 75.43 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 78,067 shares of company stock valued at $524,747. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOLF. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Wolfspeed by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 521,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 397,057 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed during the third quarter valued at $2,590,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.0% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,349,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,587,000 after acquiring an additional 303,870 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Wolfspeed by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 592,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 173,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in Wolfspeed by 140.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 427,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

