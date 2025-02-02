The India Fund (NYSE:IFN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.59 and traded as low as $15.90. The India Fund shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 104,775 shares.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 23.12%.
About The India Fund
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
