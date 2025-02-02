The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

IPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 609,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,758,000 after acquiring an additional 65,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

