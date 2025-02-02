Thomas E. Herman Sells 13,392 Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Stock

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $208,647.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,631.78. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CPZ opened at $15.66 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $16.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.3359 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 26.5%.
About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
