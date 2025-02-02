Threshold (T) Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Threshold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $235.31 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00021432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004784 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,155,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,155,000,000 with 10,074,547,970.90936 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02407703 USD and is down -2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $13,990,789.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

