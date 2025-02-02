thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1552 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10.
thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $5.07 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.
About thyssenkrupp
