thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Announces Dividend of $0.16

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1552 per share on Wednesday, February 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TKAMY opened at $5.07 on Friday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

About thyssenkrupp

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.