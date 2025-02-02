Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Stock Price Down 16.5% – Time to Sell?

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDIF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 2,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 74,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.
Titan Medical Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $57.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.26.
About Titan Medical
Titan Medical Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
