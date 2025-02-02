Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $71.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

