Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 940.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,655 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Algert Global LLC increased its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of NetApp by 32.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,928 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $122.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $83.80 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.31.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.63% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $1,045,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,375,824.46. This trade represents a 3.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $397,393.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,096.71. The trade was a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,610 shares of company stock worth $6,123,351. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

