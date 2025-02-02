Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $5.82 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines stock opened at $255.48 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $261.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.61 and its 200-day moving average is $214.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

