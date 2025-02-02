Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $9.34 Million in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,335,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Custom Index Systems LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 245.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $349.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $342.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.96. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $286.76 and a 12 month high of $459.77.
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
