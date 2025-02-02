Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,087 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,411,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares in the last quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 400.3% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 12,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 46.2% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 500,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,904,000 after buying an additional 158,171 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $256.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.44 and a twelve month high of $321.93.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.38). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 20.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $334.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.80.

In related news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.30, for a total transaction of $1,074,173.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,330. This represents a 76.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 11,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.50, for a total value of $3,691,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,315.50. This represents a 12.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,866 shares of company stock worth $5,205,311. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

