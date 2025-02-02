Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 135,814 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3,725.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 139,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,814 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 6.6% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,579,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,518,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 891.8% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 4,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Lam Research stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 52.58% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.72.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

