Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $5.35 Million Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 16,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,346,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 85.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Enstar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Bernard F. Becker sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.44, for a total value of $32,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,775.76. This represents a 4.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $326.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.15. Enstar Group Limited has a 52 week low of $262.54 and a 52 week high of $348.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 17.33%.

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

