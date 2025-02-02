Toncoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $182.51 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $4.56 or 0.00004611 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $11.36 billion and $182.51 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00004776 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Toncoin

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,121,334,336 coins and its circulating supply is 2,489,807,546 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,121,313,955.46710011 with 2,489,787,912.7274635 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 4.62635917 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 669 active market(s) with $171,737,180.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.