Top Dividend Stocks To Consider – January 31st

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Chevron, and EnLink Midstream are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of a company that pays a portion of its profits to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly. These stocks are popular among investors seeking income, as they provide a steady stream of passive income in the form of dividends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. 55,823,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,791,391. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.61. 10,587,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,716,894. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.20. Chevron has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ENLC

See Also