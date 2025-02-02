Top Oil Stocks To Research – February 01st

ServiceNow, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, GE Vernova, Constellation Energy, EnLink Midstream, and AltC Acquisition are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks refer to shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining, and distribution of oil and gas products. Investors buy and sell these stocks to potentially benefit from changes in the price of oil, as well as company-specific factors affecting the profitability and growth potential of oil-related businesses. Oil stocks are considered a sector of the market that is highly influenced by factors such as energy prices, geopolitical events, and global demand for oil and gas. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE NOW traded up $7.42 on Friday, reaching $1,020.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,866,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $210.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,083.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $954.46. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

NYSE CVX traded down $7.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,725,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,612. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.14. Chevron has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11. The firm has a market cap of $268.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $2.75 on Friday, reaching $106.82. 20,373,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.23. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $100.42 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

NYSE:GEV traded down $10.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,138,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,328. GE Vernova has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $355.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.58. The company has a market capitalization of $102.74 billion and a PE ratio of 67.03.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $8.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $299.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,719,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,644,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.74. Constellation Energy has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $352.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Shares of NYSE:ENLC traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 95,115,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,954. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.43.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Shares of NYSE ALCC traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $41.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,950,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. AltC Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.26.

