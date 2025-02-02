Top Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – January 31st

TCTM Kids IT Education, Cyclerion Therapeutics, TeraWulf, Reborn Coffee, and NLS Pharmaceutics are the five Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks refer to shares of small companies trading at a low price, typically under $5 per share. These stocks are considered highly speculative and volatile investments due to their small market capitalization and limited liquidity. Investors often trade penny stocks in the hope of significant gains, although they also come with higher risks of losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

TCTM Kids IT Education (TCTM)

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

Shares of TCTM traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.78. 678,647,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,171,027. TCTM Kids IT Education has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TCTM

Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

Shares of CYCN stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.98. The company had a trading volume of 75,576,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CYCN

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,257,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,247,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Reborn Coffee (REBN)

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

Shares of REBN stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.39. 53,916,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,936,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Reborn Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $12.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on REBN

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Shares of NASDAQ NLSP traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 59,806,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.04. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NLSP

Featured Stories