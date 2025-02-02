Top Penny Stocks To Follow Now – February 01st

TCTM Kids IT Education, TeraWulf, Cyclerion Therapeutics, Reborn Coffee, BigBear.ai, NLS Pharmaceutics, and Plug Power are the seven Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are typically low-priced, speculative stocks that are traded at a value of less than $5 per share. Often considered risky investments due to their volatile nature and potential for manipulation, they are typically issued by small companies with limited operating history. Investors interested in penny stocks should exercise caution and conduct thorough research before investing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

TCTM Kids IT Education (TCTM)

TCTM Kids IT Education Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of IT-focused education services in Mainland China. It offers supplementary science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs to young children aged between three and eighteen through online teaching models and instructors from online or offline learning centers.

NASDAQ TCTM traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 730,270,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,122. TCTM Kids IT Education has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.90.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 69,985,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,537,984. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. TeraWulf has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $9.30.

Cyclerion Therapeutics (CYCN)

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

NASDAQ CYCN traded up $1.38 on Friday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 82,476,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,225. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.91. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $9.47.

Reborn Coffee (REBN)

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

Shares of NASDAQ REBN traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.30. 55,480,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,494. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a market cap of $12.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Reborn Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of NYSE BBAI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.23. 40,803,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,075,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23.

NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP)

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for patients with rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Shares of NLSP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.49. 61,151,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $20.80.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

PLUG traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.86. 68,720,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,976,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.79.

