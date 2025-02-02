Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Watch Today – January 30th

Southern, Quanta Services, Rockwell Automation, EMCOR Group, and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras are the five Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to shares of companies that are involved in the production, development, or distribution of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, geothermal, or bioenergy. Investors may purchase these stocks to support sustainability and environmentally-friendly initiatives, as well as to potentially benefit from the growth of the renewable energy sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,567,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average of $86.55. Southern has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The stock has a market cap of $92.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

NYSE PWR traded up $11.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.08. 704,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,512. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $193.52 and a 1 year high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.88 and its 200-day moving average is $300.59. The company has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PWR

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Shares of ROK stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $280.01. 375,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,566. The company has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $304.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

EMCOR Group (EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Shares of NYSE EME traded up $12.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,209. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $226.99 and a 1-year high of $545.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $485.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,960,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,957,717. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $91.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBR

Read More