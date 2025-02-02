Top Telecom Stocks Worth Watching – February 02nd

Broadcom, ServiceNow, Arista Networks, AT&T, Palo Alto Networks, CRH, and Corning are the seven Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks refer to publicly traded companies that are involved in providing telecommunications services, such as telephone, internet, and television services. These companies may include traditional landline providers, wireless companies, cable providers, and other communications service providers. Investors may choose to invest in telecom stocks to potentially benefit from the growth and profitability of the telecommunications industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.27. 41,097,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,719,020. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 180.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Broadcom has a 12-month low of $117.43 and a 12-month high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded up $7.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,020.17. 2,866,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,083.66 and a 200-day moving average of $955.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.16 billion, a PE ratio of 149.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $115.20. The stock had a trading volume of 10,350,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,271,850. Arista Networks has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $133.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

T traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.74. 40,341,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,177,680. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.64.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.42. 4,824,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,994. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $130.04 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The firm has a market cap of $121.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.59 and its 200 day moving average is $179.82.

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

NYSE CRH traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $99.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,057,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,673. The firm has a market cap of $67.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. CRH has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $104.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.23.

Corning (GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Shares of Corning stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.11. 8,511,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,431,343. The company has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 89.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $45.68. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.66.

