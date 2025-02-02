Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 22.9% in January

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,300 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 151,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.

Topcon Trading Down 4.3 %

TOPCF stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. Topcon has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Topcon alerts:

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.55 million during the quarter. Topcon had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 2.06%.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Topcon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topcon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.