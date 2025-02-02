Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$135.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$132.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Toromont Industries from C$136.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$143.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$127.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$142.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Toromont Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

TSE TIH opened at C$115.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. Toromont Industries has a 12 month low of C$109.83 and a 12 month high of C$135.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$121.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.08.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.08). Toromont Industries had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 10.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Toromont Industries will post 6.5892495 earnings per share for the current year.

Toromont Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

In other Toromont Industries news, Director Jeffrey Scott Chisholm purchased 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.45 per share, with a total value of C$501,525.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

