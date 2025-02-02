Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $600,373,000 after buying an additional 2,702,340 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $573,306,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,687,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,909,000 after purchasing an additional 800,930 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 628,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,262,000 after buying an additional 536,785 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $255.48 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $261.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.36.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at $5,463,928. This trade represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.53.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

