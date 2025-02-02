Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,429 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Boeing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 119,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Boeing by 6.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $176.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $137.03 and a twelve month high of $214.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $164.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

