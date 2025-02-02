Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Short Interest Down 17.0% in January

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 4,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TRVI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRVI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 87.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 383,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,623. The company has a market capitalization of $302.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.26. Trevi Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $4.68.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

About Trevi Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.