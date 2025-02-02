TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Up 27.8% in January

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the December 31st total of 336,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ TCBK traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. 107,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,492. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $51.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Insider Activity

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Cory W. Giese sold 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $252,297.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $303,152.16. This trade represents a 45.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriCo Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $129,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

