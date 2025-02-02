Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TRN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.81. The company had a trading volume of 753,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,620. Trinity Industries has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $39.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $798.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,395,000 after purchasing an additional 73,183 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 125.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 31,758 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $572,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 367,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

