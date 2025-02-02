Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 61.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,747.36. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $107.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.36. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.33.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

