Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,075 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKAM. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.10.

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $354,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,686.89. The trade was a 13.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,196.36. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,996 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $99.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.64. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

