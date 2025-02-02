Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 19,469 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,559 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 19,469 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 7,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.7% in the third quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $176.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.50 and its 200 day moving average is $164.35. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $214.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.