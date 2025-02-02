Tritonpoint Wealth LLC Sells 8,175 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,175 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 280,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,988,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,500,000 after buying an additional 51,240 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 84,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 86,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 19,495 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE:EPD opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.53. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 78.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

