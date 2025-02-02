Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Trupanion from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trupanion

Trupanion Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $47.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Trupanion has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -148.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.73.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

In other news, Director Murray B. Low sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $105,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,926,789.71. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $32,723.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,102.87. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,082 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 55,963.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,172,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,202 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Trupanion by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 701,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,806,000 after buying an additional 147,341 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Trupanion by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,475,000 after purchasing an additional 142,156 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 367,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 80,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Trupanion by 259.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 47,262 shares in the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.