TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price (up previously from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TRX Gold

TRX Gold stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. TRX Gold has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC boosted its position in TRX Gold by 201.9% during the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TRX Gold by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

