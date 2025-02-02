U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $7,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 42,971.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,439,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394,290 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $113,015,000. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7,978.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 189,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,608,000 after purchasing an additional 187,099 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,917,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 309,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after purchasing an additional 133,961 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $445.39 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.91 and a 200-day moving average of $423.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

