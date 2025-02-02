U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up about 0.6% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 144.1% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.84. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.65.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

