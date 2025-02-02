U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 17,234 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1,240.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,234 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its position in Linde by 108.7% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 784,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,086,000 after buying an additional 408,659 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Linde by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 97,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 192,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,774,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.35, for a total value of $963,388.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,260,958.10. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 4,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.73, for a total value of $2,020,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $10,493,586.48. This represents a 16.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $446.12 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $396.07 and a 1-year high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $212.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $434.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.28.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $477.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.82.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

