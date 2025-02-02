U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2,959.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,431 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,096 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 12.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 47,104 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 34,487 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $713,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,237 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $850,428,000 after purchasing an additional 827,103 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.67.

TJX Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TJX opened at $124.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.28. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

