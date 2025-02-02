U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 70,954 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,954 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.60.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

