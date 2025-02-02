UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Purchased by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,907 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in UBS Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 106,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UBS Group by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period.

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE UBS opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

