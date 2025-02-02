UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21.12 Million

UMA (UMA) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 2nd. UMA has a total market capitalization of $167.83 million and $21.12 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar. One UMA token can currently be bought for $1.98 or 0.00002008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 123,134,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,597,239 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

