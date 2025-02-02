United States Brent Oil Fund Issues Monthly Account Statement for December 2024

United States Brent Oil Fund, LP has released its monthly account statement for the month ending December 31, 2024, according to a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The statement, presented in the form of a Statement of Income (Loss) and a Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value, is a requirement under Rule 4.22 of the Commodity Exchange Act.

The monthly account statement includes various details such as income and expenses for the period. Highlights from the statement include a realized trading gain (loss) on commodity futures of $2,015,590, an unrealized gain (loss) on the market value of commodity futures amounting to $3,352,160, dividend income of $303,041, interest income totaling $142,854, and ETF transaction fees of $1,050, resulting in a total income of $5,814,695.

On the expense side, the statement shows general partner management fees of $77,477, professional fees of $34,765, brokerage commissions of $8,548, and directors’ fees and insurance costs amounting to $3,792, totaling $124,582. The net income or loss for the month is reported at $5,690,113.

The Statement of Changes in Net Asset Value reveals that the net asset value at the beginning of the month on December 1, 2024, was $132,382,020. After withdrawals of 800,000 shares totaling $(23,543,962) and factoring in the net income for the period, the net asset value at the end of December stood at $114,528,171, translating to a net asset value per share of $30.14 based on 3,800,000 shares.

It is important to note that the information provided in the 8-K filing and associated exhibit 99.1 is not considered “filed” for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor is it incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as specified in any such filing. The monthly account statement can be accessed on the company’s website at www.uscfinvestments.com.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read United States Brent Oil Fund’s 8K filing here.

United States Brent Oil Fund Company Profile

The United States Brent Oil Fund, LP (BNO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Front Month Brent Crude Oil index. The fund tracks the Brent oil spot price using near-month ICE futures contracts. BNO was launched on Jun 2, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

