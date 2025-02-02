Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $59,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,825,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 27.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 507,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,914,000 after acquiring an additional 108,394 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 46.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 365,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,614,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.40. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $142.50 and a twelve month high of $237.00.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OLED shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.50.

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

