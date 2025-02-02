Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.17.

UTI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, Director Kenneth R. Trammell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $777,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,073.60. This represents a 18.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTI. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,844 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 19,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $27.38 on Friday. Universal Technical Institute has a 12-month low of $13.23 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.40.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

