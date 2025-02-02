UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,240,000 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 7,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of UP Fintech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in UP Fintech by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 198.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UP Fintech by 38.5% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UP Fintech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new position in UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

UP Fintech Price Performance

Shares of TIGR traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,053,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,581. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69. UP Fintech has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TIGR. China Renaissance upgraded UP Fintech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.58 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get Our Latest Report on TIGR

About UP Fintech

(Get Free Report)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.