Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Short Interest Update

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,340,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the December 31st total of 12,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Upwork Price Performance

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 3,667,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,097,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.59. Upwork has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $193.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.55 million. Upwork had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Upwork will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $154,028.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,238,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,197,230.72. This represents a 0.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total transaction of $1,302,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,653.55. This represents a 60.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 213,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,527,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Upwork by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Upwork by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Upwork by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 77.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of Upwork in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

