Valley National Advisers Inc. Acquires 1,345 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,304 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,630,361 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $597,234,000 after purchasing an additional 172,505 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,530,937 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $503,856,000 after buying an additional 1,748,763 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,742,352 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $166,815,000 after acquiring an additional 115,504 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Halliburton by 22.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $160,367,000 after acquiring an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 244.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,513,560 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $138,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HAL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Halliburton from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $25.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

