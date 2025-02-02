Valley National Advisers Inc. Boosts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,760 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Level Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $353,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,219 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1,958.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,911 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on MCD shares. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $336.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total value of $436,134.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,882. This trade represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $288.83 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.12 and a 200 day moving average of $289.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

